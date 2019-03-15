



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Accidental drowning is one of the leading causes of death among children. New water safety recommendations hope to prevent these tragedies from happening.

Children ages one to four are at the highest risk for drowning.

The American Academy of Pediatrics now stresses all children and teens should wear life jackets around any body of water. And all children should learn to swim and learn basic water skills.

“Floating, grasping the wall, climbing in and out of the water, turning back to the wall, — a lot of times children end up falling into the water and they look to the furthest point and if they just turned around they would be better off,” Katie Lee of Goldfish Swim School said.

The report also emphasizes swimming is a family activity, so parents need to know how to swim, too.