  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:HealthWatch, Local TV


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Accidental drowning is one of the leading causes of death among children. New water safety recommendations hope to prevent these tragedies from happening.

Children ages one to four are at the highest risk for drowning.

The American Academy of Pediatrics now stresses all children and teens should wear life jackets around any body of water. And all children should learn to swim and learn basic water skills.

Growing Number Of Young People Dying From Alcohol-Related Liver Disease, Study Says

“Floating, grasping the wall, climbing in and out of the water, turning back to the wall, — a lot of times children end up falling into the water and they look to the furthest point and if they just turned around they would be better off,” Katie Lee of Goldfish Swim School said.

The report also emphasizes swimming is a family activity, so parents need to know how to swim, too.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s