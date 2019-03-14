



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A wolf dog is going viral in a big way. A photo was posted to social media of Yuki, and people can’t get over the dog’s size.

The girl is 5-foot-4 and promises the photo is not photoshopped.

She claims it’s just the angle that makes Yuki look so large.

Yuki is 12 years old and weighs 120 pounds.

He’s 87.5 percent gray wolf and the rest is a mix of Siberian husky and German shepherd.

Yuki lives at a wolf sanctuary in Florida.