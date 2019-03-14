



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – In honor of Pi Day, the Walnut Street Theater is offering a special deal Thursday morning. The theater says the first 20 people in line today will be able to purchase tickets to see the play “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” for just $3.14.

“Pi Day is Christopher’s favorite day!,” posted the theater on Facebook. “Celebrate Pi Day by seeing Broadway’s Tony Award®-Winning Best Play “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” for only $3.14 at The Walnut Street Theatre!”

If you’re not one of the first 20 people in line, the theater says you can still receive a “Special Pi Deal” of $31.40 tickets for the remainder of the day.

The box office opens at 10 a.m.

The deal is for in-person sales only.