



RIDLEY PARK, Pa. (CBS) – If you’re looking for a great breakfast and lunch spot serving up fresh, seasonal foods, then you’re in luck. The BrickHaus in Delaware County offers delicious homemade dishes.

In Ridley Park, there is no reason not to start your day at The BrickHaus. It’s a hearty eatery for early birds who want to munch on fresh pickings and sip locally roasted coffee in a quaint, carefully curated space, meant for sitting down and enjoying all that is around you.

“The giant table here, everybody loves to just get together and a younger kid is talking to an older person and that’s when I was like, ‘Wow, that’s exactly it. They got it,’” owner John Marshall said.

Husband and wife proprietors John and Dennise Marshall opened The BrickHaus just a few months ago, but they’ve been together for 27 years.

“At the University of Penn, we were both working at the Palladium restaurant,” Dennise Marshall said. “John was a chef there. Friends for the longest time. Fell in love. John took some time off because we found out we were having twins. He stayed home and raised our kids and took time off from his career.”

“This is something that I’m so proud of for him as well because it’s a dream come true for him,” she added. “John makes our Caesar dressing, we make our croutons, so everything’s made fresh here. Our idea is that when you walk in here, we’re cooking for you like we would for our friends and family.”

Say no more, it was time to place my order. So what did I get?

I started with a white chocolate Irish cream latte.

Then avocado Tartine.

Up next was the Dakota’s crispy chicken sandwich.

Finally, Franconia’s French toast with local apples.