  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, New Jersey news, Rutgers University


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) – New Jersey’s flagship university is urging students to get vaccinations due to a likely outbreak of bacterial meningitis.

Two Rutgers University students were hospitalized in February after they were diagnosed with the infection.

Rutgers Biomedical and Health Sciences Chancellor Brian Strom says that while officials can’t predict whether there will be new cases, tests from the two previous cases suggest there is an outbreak.

The university is recommending vaccinations against meningitis type B for all undergraduates and graduates who live in undergraduate residence halls.

Meningitis is an infection of the membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord. The bacteria that cause the infection can spread through kissing, coughing and sharing beverages.

Signs and symptoms of infection include high fever, headache, stiff neck and a rash.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s