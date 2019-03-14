  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker is running for president, but he won’t be doing it alone. Booker is in a relationship with actress Rosario Dawson, according to TMZ.

Dawson confirmed the relationship in an interview with TMZ, saying, “I am just grateful to be with someone that I respect and love and admire so much.”

Last month, Booker announced that he is running for president. He joined a crowded — and growing — group of Democrats vying for the party’s nomination.

Anti-Lynching Bill Co-Sponsored By New Jersey’s Cory Booker Unanimously Passes In Senate

Booker, the former mayor of Newark, has served as a New Jersey senator since 2013.

