



FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Over 20 venomous snakes were rescued from a Falls Township apartment Wednesday afternoon. Police and an animal expert arrived at the B Building of the Aspen Falls Apartments off Trenton Road around 4 p.m. to carry out a search warrant.

A retired police officer and animal expert was called in to remove the snakes. In all, 23 snakes were removed and 21 of them appeared to be venomous.

Officials say they found cobras in containers and even a rattlesnake shaking its tail.

The District Attorney’s Office is investigating the incident.

The snakes will be taken to licensed centers that can care for them.