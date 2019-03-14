  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Falls Township news, Local, Local TV


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Over 20 venomous snakes were rescued from a Falls Township apartment Wednesday afternoon. Police and an animal expert arrived at the B Building of the Aspen Falls Apartments off Trenton Road around 4 p.m. to carry out a search warrant.

A retired police officer and animal expert was called in to remove the snakes. In all, 23 snakes were removed and 21 of them appeared to be venomous.

Officials say they found cobras in containers and even a rattlesnake shaking its tail.

Police Looking For More Victims After Man Who Ran Day Care With Wife Charged With Sexually Assaulting Children

The District Attorney’s Office is investigating the incident.

The snakes will be taken to licensed centers that can care for them.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s