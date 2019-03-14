



TRENTON, N.J. (CBS/AP) — New Jersey lawmakers will vote Thursday on legislation to ease restrictions on when sex abuse victims can seek damages. The legislation would allow child victims to sue up until they turn 55 or within seven years of their first realization that the abuse caused them harm.

The current limit is two years. Adult victims also would have seven years from the discovery of the abuse. The Democrat-led Senate scheduled a vote Thursday on the measure.

The bill also would give a two-year window to victims who were previously barred by the statute of limitations.

The measure is moving ahead despite opposition from the state’s Catholic Conference, which has said it wants to push the implementation date in December back.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.