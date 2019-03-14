



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There was a big turnout for a fundraiser to benefit the family of Philadelphia police lieutenant Juan Perez Thursday night. Over the weekend, he lost his battle with adrenal gland cancer.

Lieutenant Perez worked in the 35th District and was part of the K-9 unit.

Philadelphia Police Lt. Juan Perez Dies After Brave Battle With Rare Cancer

He had been on the force for more than 30 years.

“He’s always been a protector,” Perez’s brother, Miguel, said. “He’s been a protector of his family, whether it was his mother, his siblings, neighborhood, against bullies. Police work is always what he wanted to do. He loves dogs, loves dogs and he loves more dogs.”

Lieutenant Perez is survived by his wife and three children. A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family.

Perez was 49 years old.