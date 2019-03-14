



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The 10th Annual CBS3 “Change the Luck of a Child” Telethon benefiting Ronald McDonald House Charities® (RMHC®) of the Philadelphia Region, Inc. will air live on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. The event has raised more than $8.5 million for the charity since the first telethon in 2010.

CBS3’s Ukee Washington, Jessica Kartalija, Kate Bilo, Don Bell, Stephanie Stahl, Vittoria Woodill, Alexandria Hoff, Natasha Brown, Jim Donovan, Katie Fehlinger, Chandler Lutz and Pat Gallen will host the event with special guests Swoop, the Eagles Cheerleaders, and the Phillie Phanatic. Philadelphia radio personalities Jenn Ryan and Bill Tafrow from B101.1, Marilyn Russell and Frank Lario from 98.1 WOGL, Casey Reed and Coop from Today’s Hits 96.5 TDY, Cherri Gregg from KYW Newsradio, and representatives from SportsRadio 94 WIP and Talk Radio 1210 WPHT will also be on site taking pledges on the phone from viewers who want to support the cause.

Fundraising segments will air throughout the day, most notably during newscasts and one-hour specials on CBS3 at 9 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Special segments will also air on The CW Philly throughout the day. For those who cannot tune in, stories will be posted online at cbsphilly.com/rmhc. Pledges can be made by credit card or check by calling the telethon at 1-844-977-CBS3 or 1-844-977-2273 throughout the day or by texting the word FAMILY to 20222 for a $10 donation (message and data rates may apply). Viewers can also donate online by visiting cbsphilly.com/rmhc or by using the mobile payment application, Venmo @RMHCPhillyRegion.

All funds raised through the telethon will directly benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Philadelphia Region, a nonprofit organization that creates, finds and supports programs that directly improve the health and well-being of children in our community.

RMHC of the Philadelphia Region supports the Philadelphia, Southern New Jersey and Delaware Ronald McDonald Houses; 17 Ronald McDonald Family Rooms® in area hospitals such as Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Cooper University Hospital (Camden, N.J.), and Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children (Wilmington, DE); and the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile® operated by St. Christopher’s Foundation for Children. The charity receives its support from McDonald’s Corporation, McDonald’s Owner/Operators, corporate donors and McDonald’s customers.

The Ronald McDonald House Charities Telethon is presented by Capital One, Discover, IBEW 98, the Jessica Falcone Memorial Fund, McDonald’s Restaurants of the Greater Philadelphia Region, P.J. Whelihan’s Pub & Restaurant, ShopRite, The Tri-State Toyota Dealers Association, and WSFS Bank.

