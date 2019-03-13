



WASHINGTON (CBS) – Sen. Mitt Romney has the internet puzzled with the unique way he blew out the candles on his birthday cake. The senator tweeted a video of the moment his team surprised him with a cake.

“My team surprised me with a cake made out of my favorite snack—Twinkies! Looking forward to all this year has in store,” tweeted Romney.

My team surprised me with a cake made out of my favorite snack—twinkies! Looking forward to all this year has in store. pic.twitter.com/lQfyIrQ9Qe — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) March 12, 2019

Romney picks up each individual candle and blows it out.

Romney’s staff surprised him with a cake made out of his favorite snack, Twinkies, on his 72nd birthday on Tuesday.

The senator later explained that he had a bit of cold and didn’t want to spread his germs on the cake.