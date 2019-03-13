TRAFFIC ALERT:Multi-Vehicle Accident Involving Tanker Truck Causing Traffic Mess On I-95 In Chester
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Mitt Romney, Talkers


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBS) – Sen. Mitt Romney has the internet puzzled with the unique way he blew out the candles on his birthday cake. The senator tweeted a video of the moment his team surprised him with a cake.

“My team surprised me with a cake made out of my favorite snack—Twinkies! Looking forward to all this year has in store,” tweeted Romney.

Romney picks up each individual candle and blows it out.

Romney’s staff surprised him with a cake made out of his favorite snack, Twinkies, on his 72nd birthday on Tuesday.

The senator later explained that he had a bit of cold and didn’t want to spread his germs on the cake.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s