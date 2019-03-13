Comments
WASHINGTON (CBS) – Sen. Mitt Romney has the internet puzzled with the unique way he blew out the candles on his birthday cake. The senator tweeted a video of the moment his team surprised him with a cake.
“My team surprised me with a cake made out of my favorite snack—Twinkies! Looking forward to all this year has in store,” tweeted Romney.
Romney picks up each individual candle and blows it out.
Romney’s staff surprised him with a cake made out of his favorite snack, Twinkies, on his 72nd birthday on Tuesday.
The senator later explained that he had a bit of cold and didn’t want to spread his germs on the cake.