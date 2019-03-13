BREAKING:President Trump Issues 'Emergency Order' To Ground Boeing 737 Max Planes Following Deadly Ethiopian Airlines Crash
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – One person was critically injured in a double shooting on Wednesday, police say. It happened at approximately 2:30 p.m. on the 7200 block of Limekiln Pike in Philadelphia’s West Oak Lane neighborhood.

Police say a 49-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout his body and is in critical condition. A 21-year-old man was shot once in the back and is in stable condition, police say.

The victims were shot inside their vehicle, according to police.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.

