PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Move over, flossers! There’s a new dance craze taking over social media, but you’ll need a couple of friends in order to do it. It’s called the “Triangle Dance.”

Unlike the floss, this dance involves three people. They stand in a triangle formation, holding onto each other’s shoulders.

 

Then, they take turns jumping in the middle of the other two people.

One Twitter user claims the new dance combines teamwork and cardio, and is just pure fun.

