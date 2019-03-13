



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia Police are searching for a man wanted in a robbery at a Sunoco gas station in the city’s West Oak Lane section. Police say the man demanded money, telling the cashier to “give it up, I’ve got kids to feed.”

It happened at the Sunoco located at 7434 Oqontz Avenue, around 10:46 p.m. on Monday.

When the employee did not respond, the suspect allegedly held up a blue duffel bag and said, “Do you think I’m playing?”

Police say the employee then handed the suspect $90 from the cash register.

Police say no weapons were seen and no one was injured.

The suspect is described as a black male, in his early to mid-20s, medium build, medium complexion, wearing a dark-colored hooded jacket, khaki pants, white/black sneakers, and carrying a royal blue duffel bag.

If you have any information on this incident, call police.