LINDENWOLD, N.J. (CBS) – Home heating oil ended up in Linden Lake on Wednesday night, creating a hazmat situation in Camden County. The source of the oil came from the basement of a nearby home undergoing renovations.

Authorities say the oil was being pumped from the basement into a backyard and that it went into a stream, which carried it into the lake.

Crews are working to retrieve the oil from the lake.

Police are searching for the person who caused the mess.

