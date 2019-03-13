



LINDENWOLD, N.J. (CBS) – Home heating oil ended up in Linden Lake on Wednesday night, creating a hazmat situation in Camden County. The source of the oil came from the basement of a nearby home undergoing renovations.

Authorities say the oil was being pumped from the basement into a backyard and that it went into a stream, which carried it into the lake.

Temple University Announces 11 Students Have Tested Positive For Mumps, Another 17 Probable

Crews are working to retrieve the oil from the lake.

Police are searching for the person who caused the mess.