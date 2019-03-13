



ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (HOODLINE) — Looking to try the best pubs around?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pubs in Atlantic City, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fulfill your urges.

1. The Irish Pub

Topping the list is The Irish Pub. Located at 164 St. James Place, it is the highest rated pub in Atlantic City, boasting four stars out of 270 reviews on Yelp.

“This is one of my favorite places in Atlantic City — there’s something comforting about going a few steps off the boardwalk to a place that likely hasn’t changed much inside since it was a speakeasy,” wrote Yelper Susan C. “Good cheap food and eats. Cash only but where else can you get lunch for two under $20 in Atlantic City?”

2. Pic-a-lilli Pub

Next up is Pic-A-Lilli Pub, situated at 231 S. Tennessee Ave. With four stars out of 118 reviews on Yelp, the pub and dive bar, which offers chicken wings and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Chelsea Pub & Inn

Chelsea Pub & Inn, located at 8 S. Morris Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the pub and bed and breakfast four stars out of 100 reviews.

4. Scannichios At Lefty’s

Scannichios At Lefty’s, a pub and Italian spot, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 26 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2647 Fairmount Ave. to try it for yourself.