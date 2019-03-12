



POTTSVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — Yuengling is a Philadelphia-area icon. But it turns out, the Pottsville brewery is a national favorite, as well.

D. G. Yuengling & Son Inc. ranked No. 1 in the entire country in 2018 craft beer sales, according to the Brewers Association.

The Brewers Association, a trade group representing small and independent craft brewers, released the top 50 craft breweries based on sales volume on Tuesday.

“Although the market has grown more competitive, particularly for regional craft breweries with the widest distribution, these 50 small and independent brewing companies continue to lead the craft brewing market in sales through strong brands, quality, and innovation,” said Bart Watson, chief economist, Brewers Association.

Yuengling wasn’t the only local brewery recognized, though.

Delaware’s Dogfish Head ranked 13th in the nation and Troegs in Hershey ranked 27th.

Among all beer companies, no matter the size, Yuengling ranked sixth in the nation.

Yuengling is currently celebrating its 190th anniversary with five limited-editions cans that will be sold through April.