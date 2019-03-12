BREAKING:Gas Pump Explosion Leaves Huge Hole In Ground Outside 7-Eleven Store
PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– Disney granted many wishes with the release of the first full trailer for the remake to the 1992 animated film “Aladdin.” On Tuesday, fans had their chance to get more of a look on the highly-anticipated live-action movie.

In February, the movie got mixed reviews when people got their first look at the classic Genie character played by Will Smith. In the new release, the big blue character can been seen singing and dancing throughout the two-minute trailer.

The trailer gives fans their first glance of Aladdin, Princess Jasmine and even a chance to see the villain of the film, Jafar. The trailer also gives you the chance to hear the classic song “A Whole New World.”

The film will be in theaters on May 24.

