PHILADELPHIA (CBS)The Roots Picnic is leaving Penns Landing for “greener pastures.” The picnic is moving to the grounds of the Mann Music Center in Fairmount Park.

The Roots drummer, Questlove, took to Instagram Tuesday to announce they will now “have grass to have a real picnic.”

“First & foremost we wanna say that for the longest all we ever wanted to do was to give our hometown the dopest festival ever,” wrote Questlove on Instagram. “It was a great 11 years at #PennsLanding: now its time to rise up. We going to greener pastures! We are moving the picnic to the MannMusicCenterGrounds in #FairmountPark. Yes! Literally GREENER PASTURES! Trust us on this! Ample parking and transportation services will be on call and provided (Septa/Uber/Lyft)—-and finally we have GRASS to have a real picnic!”

Questlove says the new location will allow for ample parking and transportation.

This year’s event will include three stages of music, podcasts, gaming, art and dialogue.

The event will be held on June 1. Tickets go on sale this Friday at noon.

