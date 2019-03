PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Pillsbury Flour is being recalled due to concern the product may be contaminated with salmonella. More than 12,000 cases of Pillsbury Unbleached All Purpose Flour products have been impacted.

The flour was sold at grocery stores nationwide and have the expiration date of either April 19 or 20, 2020.

This is a good reminder of why you should never eat raw dough when making cookies, etc. Flour, regardless of brand, can contain bacteria that cause disease: https://t.co/uw3TELKXHN https://t.co/JT4IdfCaWX — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) March 11, 2019

The FDA tweeted a warning to consumers not to eat the flour