



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Art comes in many forms and one pig in South Africa has found her inner Picasso. When Pigcasso was rescued from a slaughterhouse and brought to an animal sanctuary, her new owner noticed her love of color and paint brushes.

Her new owner says, since pigs are very active animals, they gave her soccer balls and ruby balls, but she wasn’t a big fan of them.

“She basically destroyed everything expect these paintbrushes and I thought, ‘Gosh maybe there’s something in there,’ because it was really strange that she loved them so much and it just took a bit of positive reinforcement and, to be honest, it wasn’t long before she was picking them up, going towards a canvas and creating these amazing masterpieces that are now sold all over the world,” said the owner.

Watch me pose in my art studio…I love my canvas and paints!

Aside from her occasional burst of creativity, Pigcasso spends most of her days eating, strolling, and sleeping.

Her paintings sell for almost $4,000, and the proceeds go to animal welfare.

One of her artworks was even turned into a watch face for the Swiss watchmaker, Swatch.