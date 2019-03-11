  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police have arrested two homeless women in connection to a vicious robbery of an elderly man inside of a CVS last month. Twenty-five-year-old Rachel Engelmann and 28-year-old Madison Zaccario were charged with aggravated assault, robbery, theft-unlawful taking and related offenses.

Police say an 85-year-old man was using the MoneyGram machine at the CVS store on the 10000 block of Bustleton Avenue last month, when he was approached by the two women, asking if he needed help.

Credit: Philadelphia Police

When the victim took money from his pocket, one of the women grabbed it from his hand while the other pushed him to the ground.

