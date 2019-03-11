



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Flames ripped through an auto body shop and other businesses in North Philadelphia overnight. The fire broke out on the 800 block of West Sedgley and Allegheny Avenue, around 2 a.m. Monday.

Fire officials believe the fire started near some tires behind the auto shop. The fire quickly spread to nearby businesses. The Almanzar Wholesale market was among the impacted by the flames.

Firefighters say firewalls in the buildings helped in the firefight.

Almanzar Wholesale market among the businesses impacted by this morning’s fire at West Sedgley and Allegheny Avenues pic.twitter.com/sAirErmLg4 — Crystal Cranmore (@CrystalCranmore) March 11, 2019

Firefighters are closely monitoring the Amtrak line near the sight of the fire. They are concerned the smoke may impact visibility for trains.

“It’s not going to impinge on the train tracks, but we are concerned about the visibility for the trains so we have representatives from Amtrak and SEPTA Regional Rail on scene,” said Philadelphia Fire Deputy Chief James Renninger.

There are no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.