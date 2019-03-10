



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating after a woman was shot and her son was placed under arrested in South Philadelphia. Officials say it started with a fight on the 500 block of Fernon Street at 3:45 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators say a 46-year-old woman and her boyfriend were arguing when her 26-year-old son got into the fight. The son had a gun, it went off, striking the woman in the shoulder.

The woman’s injuries are reportedly not life-threatening.