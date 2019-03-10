



VOORHEES, N.J. (CBS) – Several Flyers alumni teamed up with some of the region’s best amateurs on the ice Sunday for a great cause. The Flyers Skate Zone hosted a celebrity hockey event.

They raised money for the Multiple Sclerosis Research Institute.

Brian Propp and Jake Voracek greeting MSRI supporters at Victory Bar and Grill! pic.twitter.com/eFMKKAUu0W — MSRI (@greensteinmsri) March 11, 2019

Hall of Famer Brian Propp led the orange team against the blue team.

The institute’s goal is to uncover ways to reduce symptoms of multiple sclerosis and one day, cure the disease.