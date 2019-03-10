  • CBS 3On Air

Filed Under:Local TV, Philadelphia News


VOORHEES, N.J. (CBS) – Several Flyers alumni teamed up with some of the region’s best amateurs on the ice Sunday for a great cause. The Flyers Skate Zone hosted a celebrity hockey event.

They raised money for the Multiple Sclerosis Research Institute.

Hall of Famer Brian Propp led the orange team against the blue team.

The institute’s goal is to uncover ways to reduce symptoms of multiple sclerosis and one day, cure the disease.

