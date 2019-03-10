  • CBS 3On Air

Filed Under:Local TV, New Castle County News


NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (CBS) – A man was struck by three vehicles and killed on I-495 in New Castle County. It happened on the highway’s southbound lanes near the off-ramp to Edgemoor Road just after 12 a.m. on Sunday.

Police say 77-year-old Robert Slade, of Rocky Mount, North Carolina, pulled over, exited his car and began walking in the right lane.

That’s when he was struck by the vehicles.

Slade was pronounced dead on the scene. There is no word on why he left his car.

The drivers of the three vehicles that struck Slade were uninjured and properly restrained, according to police.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

