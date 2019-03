KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) – A car crashed into a house in Upper Merion Township on Sunday morning. Police say a man drove through a stop sign on Anderson Road in King of Prussia and hit a house on East Valley Forge Road just before 4:30 a.m.

He was transported to an area hospital. There is no word on his injuries at this time.

No one in the home was injured.

Police are investigating how the crash happened.