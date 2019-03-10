  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Philadelphia Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their brothers in blue. Lieutenant Juan Perez died on Saturday after a brave battle with adrenal gland cancer. He was 49 years old.

The cancer is rare and aggressive.

Perez worked in the 35th District and was part of the K-9 unit.

He had been on the force for more than 30 years.

He leaves behind his wife and three children.

There is a GoFundMe page to help support Perez’s family.

