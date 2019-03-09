



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It’s the day Phillies’ fans have been waiting for, Bryce Harper’s debut as a Phillie. The Phillies released their starting line-up for Saturday’s Spring Training game against the Toronto Blue Jays and seeing Harper’s name listed is giving us all the feels.

Harper will bat 3rd in his debut with the Phillies. He is listed as the designated hitter.

Anybody know the guy batting third? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/R8RdTtENzf — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) March 9, 2019

Here is the rest of the starting line-up for Saturday afternoon:

• Andrew McCutchen, Center Field

• Juan Segura, Short Stop

• Bryce Harper, Designated Hitter

• Rhys Hoskins, First Base

• J.T. Realmuto, Center Field

• Scott Kingery, Second Base

• Dylan Cozens, Left Field

• Mitch Walding, Third Base

• Lane Adams, Right Field

• Jake Arrieta, Pitcher