  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 AMTails of Valor
    12:00 PMCollege Basketball
    2:00 PMCollege Basketball
    4:00 PMCollege Basketball
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Philadelphia News


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It’s the day Phillies’ fans have been waiting for, Bryce Harper’s debut as a Phillie. The Phillies released their starting line-up for Saturday’s Spring Training game against the Toronto Blue Jays and seeing Harper’s name listed is giving us all the feels.

Harper will bat 3rd in his debut with the Phillies. He is listed as the designated hitter.

Bryce Harper Doubles Down On Recruiting Mike Trout To Phillies

Here is the rest of the starting line-up for Saturday afternoon:

• Andrew McCutchen, Center Field
• Juan Segura, Short Stop
• Bryce Harper, Designated Hitter
• Rhys Hoskins, First Base
• J.T. Realmuto, Center Field
• Scott Kingery, Second Base
• Dylan Cozens, Left Field
• Mitch Walding, Third Base
• Lane Adams, Right Field
• Jake Arrieta, Pitcher

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s