  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMOne Smile At A Time
    8:00 PMRansom
    9:00 PM48 Hours
    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm Saturday
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Hundreds of Philadelphia’s parking workers marched in Center City on Saturday. They’re seeking better pay and better working conditions.

The rally came as the workers filed charges of unfair labor practices against parking companies for alleged mistreatment, including the recent firing of a worker for union activity.

“I’m doing this for people who are going to come after me,” Daniel Turner, a parking worker, said, “because this isn’t right. Some people aren’t making the money that I make and I’m barely making it. And I have to work two jobs to try to make things work. These guys are making millions and we’re not. We’re doing all the work.”

SEPTA Transit Police Union Strike Reaches Day 4 Without Deal

After the march, workers gathered and rallied at 17th and Chestnut.

Most said they just want to earn a living wage and want to be treated with dignity.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s