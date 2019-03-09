



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Hundreds of Philadelphia’s parking workers marched in Center City on Saturday. They’re seeking better pay and better working conditions.

The rally came as the workers filed charges of unfair labor practices against parking companies for alleged mistreatment, including the recent firing of a worker for union activity.

“I’m doing this for people who are going to come after me,” Daniel Turner, a parking worker, said, “because this isn’t right. Some people aren’t making the money that I make and I’m barely making it. And I have to work two jobs to try to make things work. These guys are making millions and we’re not. We’re doing all the work.”

After the march, workers gathered and rallied at 17th and Chestnut.

Most said they just want to earn a living wage and want to be treated with dignity.