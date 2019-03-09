



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The City of Philadelphia announced Monday full road closures, parking restrictions and public transportation details for the upcoming St. Patrick’s Day Parade. The parade will be held on Sunday, March 10, beginning at 11:15 a.m., but the closures and restrictions begin much earlier than that.

And that means getting around the city will be tough for travelers.

The parade begins at 16th Street and John F. Kennedy Boulevard, proceeding through Independence Mall and ending at Penn’s Landing.

A grandstand and performance area will be located at 5th and Market Streets.

Officials say travelers should expect delays during the events and motorists should avoid the area, if possible.

The parade is scheduled to end at 3 p.m. and most road closures will be lifted at 3:30 p.m.

Road Closures

Starting at 9 a.m.

John F. Kennedy Boulevard between 20th Street and 15th Street

20th Street between Market Street and Arch Street

19th Street between Market Street and Arch Street

18th Street between Market Street and Arch Street

17th Street between Market Street and Arch Street

16th Street between Market Street and Arch Street

15th Street between Market Street and Arch Street

Starting at 10 a.m.

John F. Kennedy Boulevard between 15th Street and Juniper Street

Juniper Street between John F. Kennedy Boulevard and Market Street

Market Street between Juniper Street and Front Street

All cross streets on Market Street from 13th Street to Front Street, between Chestnut Street and Arch Street

Front Street between Market Street and Chestnut Street

Parking Restrictions

The following locations will be marked as “Temporary No Parking” zones until 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Starting at 5 a.m.

5th Street between Chestnut Street and Market Street

6th Street between Chestnut Street and Race Street

Race Street between 5th Street and 6th Street

Market Street from Juniper Street to Front Street

Front Street between Market Street and Chestnut Street

Starting at 6 a.m.

1400-2000 block of John F. Kennedy Boulevard

Public Transportation

SEPTA bus routes 2, 4, 5, 16, 17, 21, 23, 42, 45, 27, 31, 32, 33, 38, 44, 47, 47M, 48, 57, 61, 124 and 125 will be rerouted from their normal routes from 7:30 a.m. through 5 p.m. on Sunday.