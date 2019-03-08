



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Brand new video shows a family dodging bullets in Southwest Philadelphia. A mom, dad and their toddler were inside the Jeep, seen racing backwards in the video, to escape the hail of gunfire.

Now, one person living in the area says it’s time to get out of the neighborhood.

Police say there were 28 shots fired Thursday night, and at least seven struck the Jeep as it came screaming down Upland Street.

One neighbor said walking out her door was like walking into chaos. Others say the neighborhood has become far too violent.

The 6600 block of Upland Street was lined with police tape, broken windshields and shell casings.

“I’m not gonna say I’m used to it, but it happens a lot,” neighbor Melinda Lin said.

Surveillance footage from a resident shows the 28-year-old female driver of the Jeep, racing backwards down the street, escaping 28 shots from the two semi-automatic weapons before hitting a parked car and flipping over.

Somehow, the driver, a 37-year-old male passenger and their 2-year-old child were unharmed.

The scene still shook neighbors a day later. Some say because of the neighborhood violence, they’ve stopped leaving their homes unless they have to go to work.

“The streets ain’t safe,” Rameke Araus said. “I’m not trying to raise my kids in this environment. I’m trying to move out of here.”

“This is the city we’re in, I guess,” Eric Kemp said. “The times are different. I don’t know what’s going on. I’m part of the generation that it’s happening to, but I just go to work and stay out of the way.”

Police say they have one suspect in custody.

The Jeep was struck at least seven times, but the remains of the incident have left scrapes, bullet holes and worry in its wake.

“People killing each other, getting jumped, it’s not safe, at all,” Araus said.

One resident said she now is doing everything she can to move out of this neighborhood for the sake of her 4-year-old daughter.

There is no word from police yet on the whereabouts of the second shooter.