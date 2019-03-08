



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Americans traveling to most European countries will require an additional step in 2021. U.S. citizens will have to apply for a new travel visa as the European Union is implementing increased security measures.

Beginning on Jan. 21, 2012, all Americans, including minors, will need a European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS) visa to travel to a European Schengen-zone country. Non-European Schengen-zone countries include England and Ireland.

Illegal migration and terrorism are behind the new travel visa, according to ETIAS’ website.

The ETIAS visas are valid for three years and multiple entries. To apply for one, an American needs a valid passport, credit or debit card and an email account.

According to an European Commission press release, the visa carries a one-time fee of $8, or seven euros.

Under the current laws, Americans are not required to have a visa to travel freely in Europe for 90 days or less.

Here is the full list of European countries you’ll need an ETIAS visa to travel to: