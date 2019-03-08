



TOMS RIVER, N.J. (CBS) — Feeling lucky? The Toms River Volkswagen dealer is giving away three vehicles for just $1 each.

On Saturday, March 16 the dealership will open to the public for this one-time event.

According to the dealership’s Facebook event, all pre-owned vehicles on the lot will be unlocked at 8 a.m. Saturday. Participants pick any car of their choosing and enter the driver’s seat.

At 10 a.m., the manager will mark down the price on every single vehicle on the lot. But only three of those vehicles will be given the special $1 price, so choose wisely.

Participants in the driver’s seat will have the right to purchase the car at the discounted price when the manager comes around. If they do not want the car, the person in the passanger’s seat will be next in line to purchase the car at that price.

Toms River Volkswagen says over 100 vehicles total will be marked down and lines are expected to begin forming at 6 a.m.