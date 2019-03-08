



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — More shocking revelations came from R. Kelly’s newly-released interview with Gayle King on CBS3 Friday night. The pair talked about suggestive lyrics in his music and what they alluded to.

He refused to talk about a newly-surfaced sex tape. He talked about his trip to McDonald’s after he was arrested and if he will survive this latest round of allegations of having sex with underage girls.

“Robert is a master manipulator and a hell of an actor,” Jovante Cunningham, a former backup singer and dancer for Kelly, said.

Simply saying he was emotional does not describe how R. Kelly reacted, defending himself in an exclusive interview with “CBS This Morning.”

“I didn’t do this stuff,” R. Kelly pleaded. “This is not me. Y’all killing me with this [expletive].”

Friday, newly-released clips from King’s 80-minute interview with the music superstar dive deeper into the allegations he faces.

“I guarantee you, I’m going to come out of this like I did before” he said. “It’s not a bragging thing. It’s not an ego thing.”

Chicago prosecutors charged Kelly in February with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. Three of the four alleged victims were underage when the suspected crimes happened.

Kelly says the new allegations have put even more strain on his family life. Kelly says he has “zero” relationship with his children.

King also interviewed two of Kelly’s current girlfriends, who defended the singer saying the allegations are simply extortion.

“What they’re saying is absolutely not true, he’s a gentleman,” Joycelyn Savage said.

And as he has done before, Kelly adamantly defended his innocence, denying he ever had a sexual relationship with anyone under 17.

“I love women, I love all women, I love everybody,” Kelly said.

Since the latest accusations have come forward, Kelly has been dropped by his record label.

Kelly remains in jail for failure to pay child support. If convicted, the 52-year-old could be sentenced to 70 years in prison.