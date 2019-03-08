



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles have traded defensive end Michael Bennett to the New England Patriots, CBS3 confirms. The Eagles will reportedly get a 2020 fifth-round draft pick back in the deal.

Bennett, 33, was one of the team’s top pass rushers in his only season with the Birds. He racked up nine sacks and 34 tackles in 2018.

Bennett is scheduled to make $7.2 million this upcoming season.

During an appearance on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football on Friday, Bennett said he did not want to take a pay cut amid the trade reports.

“You’re always caught off guard whenever your name is brought up in the trade blocks, or being traded, but you understand that people want to acquire your services and we’re in a tough situation as far as the salary cap,” Bennett said. “But I’m not willing to take a pay cut. I actually want a pay raise at this point, and so whatever happens just to know that whatever team I go to I want to get paid more than I get paid right now.”

The Eagles traded a fifth-round pick and wide receiver Marcus Johnson to the Seattle Seahawks for Bennett prior to the 2018 season.