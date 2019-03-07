



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney delivered his fourth annual budget address to city council Thursday. He proposed a $5 billion budget with no new taxes, but some spending increases.

The mayor also touted more money for the school district in the coming years.

“The city is providing $1.2 billion — over $700 million in new funding — to ensure the school district continues its positive momentum and never again is forced to make devastating cuts that put our children’s’ future in jeopardy,” Kenney said in his address.

The mayor’s budget also calls for more spending on the police department to cover wage increases, hire new officers and install body cameras for officers.