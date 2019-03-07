BREAKING:2-Year-Old Boy, Parents OK After Gunmen Fire At Least 28 Shots At Their Vehicle, Police Say
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:07 AMEyewitness News at 11pm
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, New Jersey


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

BELLEVILLE, N.J. (CBS) — A good Samaritan saved a woman after she crashed into the Passaic River in North Jersey. The woman struck a guardrail and went into the river in Belleville.

She got out through the roof of her car.

Navy veteran Michael James jumped into the water before her car floated away. James held her as tightly as he could, until police officers arrived and pulled them both out of the water.

“She was screaming that she couldn’t swim and she wasn’t lying,” James said. “There really wasn’t even an instant to decide, I just went, I didn’t even think about it.”

New Jersey Senate Will Vote On Bill To Expand Statute Of Limitations For Child Sex Abuse Civil Lawsuits

Both the driver and James were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. They were treated for hypothermia.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s