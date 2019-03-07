



WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Police in Wilmington have responded to two separate shootings that are connected. A person was found shot near a minivan in a driveway on 36th and Washington Streets, shortly before 4:30 p.m.

Paramedics rushed the person to the hospital. There is no word on there condition.

Around 4:45 p.m., police and paramedics responded a mile away to North Park Drive and Washington Street for another shooting.

Police have blocked an area off underneath the Washington Street Bridge.

There is no word on any injuries from the second shooting.

Wilmington police say that both crime scenes are connected, but won’t say how.

