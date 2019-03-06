



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are asking for the public’s help locating 20-year-old missing endangered adult Jose Serrano. Police say Serrano has been diagnosed with autism.

He was last seen at 1 p.m. Wednesday on the 1400 block of West Olney Avenue in the Logan section of the city.

Serrano is 5-foot-8 and 150 pounds with a medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair. He was wearing a red shirt.

Serrano lives on the 200 block of West Atlantic Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call the East Detective Division at 215-686-3233.