



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia Police have a new crime fighting strategy designed to cut down on guns, drugs, and shootings on city streets. They’re targeting some of the most crime ridden areas, using several departments, all as part of “Operation Pinpoint.”

Crime scene tape and bullet casing littered the streets of Philadelphia in 2018, making it one of the deadliest years in more than a decade.

Philadelphia Police are trying to make sure this year isn’t overshadowed by loss to gunfire and violence by implementing a more targeted approach to fighting crime.

Staff inspector Joseph Bologna heads the Regional Command South Division and took Eyewitness News inside one of seven command posts strategically place throughout the city.

“We can go live on any cameras we want in the city,” said Bologna.

Operation Pinpoint is a collective effort that brings several police divisions under one umbrella.

8 Arrested Following Investigation Into 2017 Homicide, Retaliatory Shooting In Grays Ferry, Attorney General Says

Officers are entrenching themselves in some of the more crime ridden areas and in South Philadelphia they’ve got eyes on several targets.

“We’re actually supplying our officers with more information to address crime in a more strategic or pinpointed way,” said Bologna.

At the Regional Command South, colored pins dotted a map, each telling a different story.

Police say Operation Pinpoint gives them a clearer view of crime hot spots throughout the city and using technologically-advanced command posts allows officers to hone in on crime scenes, suspects and potential targets.

“This is a strategy bringing all our technology together along with our greatest resource which is our people but supplying them with as much information as possible to go out there and protect our citizens,” said Bologna.