LOS ANGELES (CBS) – Pop star Demi Lovato knows how to throw a punch! The singer accidentally knocked out her trainer’s tooth while working out Tuesday.

The trainer, who happens to be Jay Glazer from Fox Sports, doesn’t seem to be too upset about it. He held up his tooth while showing off his gap-toothed smile.

The singer captioned the Instagram video “Sorry, not sorry… So coach, when’s my first fight?”

https://www.instagram.com/p/Buo2ATehGI7/