BREAKING:Child Hospitalized After Falling Out Of Window In North Philadelphia
Filed Under:Local, Local TV


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A child has been hospitalized after falling out of a window in North Philadelphia on Wednesday afternoon. It happened on the 1500 block of North Bouvier Street around 1 p.m.

The child was transported to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children.

It’s not known how the child fell out of the window or the extent of the injuries.

The child’s age is not known.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s