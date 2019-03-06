



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A child has been hospitalized after falling out of a window in North Philadelphia on Wednesday afternoon. It happened on the 1500 block of North Bouvier Street around 1 p.m.

The child was transported to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children.

It’s not known how the child fell out of the window or the extent of the injuries.

The child’s age is not known.

