



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The food delivery company Grubhub cut the ribbon Monday on a new office in Philadelphia. The 15,000-square foot office is located at 16th and Cherry Street.

Until Monday, Grubhub employees have been at difference offices around the city.

“Philadelphia businesses create jobs, job opportunities, employ our residents, ensure our economy continues to grow,” Mayor Jim Kenney said. “We’re committed to supporting businesses like Grubhub that offer tremendous service for our residents while also providing employment opportunities.”

About 100 employees will work at the new Center City office.