  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:07 AMEyewitness News at 11pm
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The food delivery company Grubhub cut the ribbon Monday on a new office in Philadelphia. The 15,000-square foot office is located at 16th and Cherry Street.

Until Monday, Grubhub employees have been at difference offices around the city.

“Philadelphia businesses create jobs, job opportunities, employ our residents, ensure our economy continues to grow,” Mayor Jim Kenney said. “We’re committed to supporting businesses like Grubhub that offer tremendous service for our residents while also providing employment opportunities.”

About 100 employees will work at the new Center City office.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s