



BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) – Bensalem police arrested three men and seized $4.5 million worth of heroin, fentanyl and contraband over the weekend as part of an ongoing narcotics trafficking investigation in Bucks County. Authorities raided the apartment on 1262 Neshaminy Valley Drive on Saturday.

Police in #Bensalem are announcing a multi-million dollar drug bust made over the weekend @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/EUQTd9AnH3 — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) March 5, 2019

Jose Nieves Velez, 31, Emanuel Rodrigues-Santiago, 31, and Hamlet Bentacourt Pimentel, 38, were charged with multiple drug violations. All three have been remanded to the Bucks County Correctional Facility in lieu of $1 million each.

The @BensalemPolice Dept. recovered a street value of $4.5M in heroin, fentanyl and other drugs. Police also arrested these three men. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/OTYuYQ2aGB — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) March 5, 2019

Authorities say they interrupted the three suspects as they were actively cutting and packaging the narcotics for sale. Hundreds of baggies of heroin/fentanyl and approximately three kilograms of the drugs were seized, according to police. Police also found $40,000 in cash, among other materials.

Police Arrest Philadelphia Pastor Accused Of Rape, Sexual Abuse Of Minor

Police also said that 2,400 ml of xylazine was also found inside the apartment.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement have placed detainers on Nieves Velez and Rodrigues-Santiago.

Police also recovered this horse tranquilizer. When mixed with heroin it can be used as a cutting agent @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/hYPtr7kKoh — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) March 5, 2019

Officials say Nieves Velez entered the U.S. illegally and Rodrigues-Santiago is a previously deported convicted felon.

Bentacourt Pimentel has resident alien status, police said.