BREAKING:Uber Driver Missing For 8 Days Found Dead In Vehicle Outside 30th Street Station, Family Says
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMInside Edition
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMNCIS
    9:00 PMFBI
    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Child Pornography, Local


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

MEDFORD, N.J. (CBS) – A Medford Township man was charged with possession of child pornography and exposing himself to children on multiple occasions on Tuesday. Christopher J. Atkins, 32, of the first block of Friar Tuck Drive, was taken into custody on Monday, according to police.

Atkins faces one count of endangering the welfare of a children for possessing child pornography and nine counts of endangering the welfare of a child and lewdness for exposing himself. Atkins was ordered in court Tuesday to have no contact with minors and he is forbidden from using the internet and social media.

Authorities say that Atkins, on multiple occasions between September and November 2018, would stand partially or completely nude near a window or in front of the front door of his house while children were outside. In October, Atkins allegedly went outside nude while a girl was walking her dog, police say.

Police Arrest Philadelphia Pastor Accused Of Rape, Sexual Abuse Of Minor

An investigation into possession of child pornography began after the BCPO High-Tech Crimes Unit were alerted by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about Atkins’ online activity.

Officials say Atkins used a visual search engine to download images of child pornography.

Police say Atkins was arrested after executing a search warrant on his home and seized several electronic devices.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s