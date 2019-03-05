



MEDFORD, N.J. (CBS) – A Medford Township man was charged with possession of child pornography and exposing himself to children on multiple occasions on Tuesday. Christopher J. Atkins, 32, of the first block of Friar Tuck Drive, was taken into custody on Monday, according to police.

Atkins faces one count of endangering the welfare of a children for possessing child pornography and nine counts of endangering the welfare of a child and lewdness for exposing himself. Atkins was ordered in court Tuesday to have no contact with minors and he is forbidden from using the internet and social media.

Authorities say that Atkins, on multiple occasions between September and November 2018, would stand partially or completely nude near a window or in front of the front door of his house while children were outside. In October, Atkins allegedly went outside nude while a girl was walking her dog, police say.

An investigation into possession of child pornography began after the BCPO High-Tech Crimes Unit were alerted by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about Atkins’ online activity.

Officials say Atkins used a visual search engine to download images of child pornography.

Police say Atkins was arrested after executing a search warrant on his home and seized several electronic devices.