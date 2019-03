PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Subaru is recalling more than 2 million vehicles in the U.S. It’s Subaru’s biggest recall ever.

The automaker says the recall is to fix a brake light switch issue that can lead to ignition problems.

The recall covers certain 2014 to 2016 Foresters, 2008 through 2016 Imprezas and 2013 through 2017 Crosstrek vehicles.