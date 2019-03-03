



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A commercial vehicle restrictions has been issued in Pennsylvania due Sunday’s winter storm warning. Drivers are urged to drive with caution and monitor the forecast before getting on the road.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike provided an update on the vehicle restrictions that will be in effect during the storm expected to impact the region on Sunday.

As of 12 p.m., the agencies will prohibit only empty, straight CDL-weighted trucks, all large combination vehicles (double trailers), tractors hauling empty trailers, tractors without trailers, any trailers pulled by motorcycles, passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, SUVs, all motorcycles, RVs and all recreational vehicles on the following roadways:

I-70 full length in Fulton County;

I-80 from I-99 to I-81;

I-99 full length; and

I-180 full length from Route 220 to U.S. 15 to I-80

Beginning at 3 p.m., a full commercial ban, including buses will be implement on the following roadways:

I-78 full length from I-81 to the New Jersey state line;

I-80 from I-81 to the New Jersey state line;

I-81 from I-83 to I-80;

I-83 from the Maryland state line to I-81;

I-283;

I-476 (Pa. Turnpike, Northeast Extension) from Mid-County to I-80;

Route 22 from I-78 to the New Jersey state line; and

Route 33 from I-78 to I-80.

Also at 3 p.m., the agencies will only prohibit empty, straight CDL-weighted trucks, all large combination vehicles (double trailers), tractors hauling empty trailers, tractors without trailers, any trailers pulled by motorcycles, passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, SUVs, all motorcycles, RVs and all recreational vehicles on the following roadways:

Pa. Turnpike (I-76, I-267) from Harrisburg East to Mid-County;

I-81 from I-80 to the New York state line;

I-84 full length from I-81 to the New York state line;

I-176;

I-380 full length from I-81 to I-80; and

I-476 (Pa. Turnpike, Northeast Extension) from I-80 to Clarks Summit.

To report an accident or other emergencies on the PA Turnpike, dial No.11 on your mobile phone. If there is an accident, move the car out of travel lane and onto shoulder, if possible, and stay in the vehicle. For more information about PA Turnpike conditions follow the conversation by using https://www.paturnpike.com/travel/twitter.aspx. You may also see advisories by clicking on the travel ticker on www.PATurnpike.com.

When restrictions are effective, they can be viewed at www.511PA.com under “Weather Restrictions” or in the “Alerts” section.