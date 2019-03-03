SCHOOL CLOSINGS:Check out a full list of school closings and delays for Monday
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMJeep Sports Zone
    12:05 AMJoel Osteen
    12:35 AMEntertainment Tonight
    01:35 AMInside Edition
    02:05 AMEyewitness News at 11pm Sunday
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) – Family and friends of a 6-year-old girl mourned her sudden death Sunday. Prayers and words of remembrance were said for young Jennifer Portillo.

Portillo was hit and killed along Marshall Road on Friday after police say a man driving a SUV backed over her while parking.

Even strangers showed up Sunday to pay their respects.

“I didn’t see it at first who it was but once we saw the little girl hit, just as a parent or a human being, it’s not something you ever want to see,” a woman said. “My heart breaks for the family.”

Police, Prosecutors Probe Slayings Of 2 Shot In Idling Car In Camden

Police told Eyewitness News that the driver is under investigation for suspicion of DUI.

Upper Darby Police Superintendent Michael Chitwood said the man was visiting a third bar that afternoon when the fatality happened.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s