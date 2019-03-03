



UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) – Family and friends of a 6-year-old girl mourned her sudden death Sunday. Prayers and words of remembrance were said for young Jennifer Portillo.

Portillo was hit and killed along Marshall Road on Friday after police say a man driving a SUV backed over her while parking.

Even strangers showed up Sunday to pay their respects.

“I didn’t see it at first who it was but once we saw the little girl hit, just as a parent or a human being, it’s not something you ever want to see,” a woman said. “My heart breaks for the family.”

Police told Eyewitness News that the driver is under investigation for suspicion of DUI.

Upper Darby Police Superintendent Michael Chitwood said the man was visiting a third bar that afternoon when the fatality happened.