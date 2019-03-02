



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Space-X is on a mission to put Americans back into space with an American-made space capsule. At 2:49 a.m. this morning, a Falcon 9 Rocket lifted off from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The rocket had a dragon capsule with a life-sized test dummy, which is supposed to arrive at the International Space Station on Sunday.

Streaking through the sky, @SpaceX’s #CrewDragon is headed to the @Space_Station! Today’s successful launch marks the first time a commercially-built & operated American crew spacecraft & rocket launched from U.S. soil on its way to the station. Details: https://t.co/GqzOTRwQu4 pic.twitter.com/MaMHRJAfdZ — NASA (@NASA) March 2, 2019

Hyundai, Kia Recall Over 500,000 Vehicles For Engine Failures, Fires

If this works, two humans will go in space later this year.

Since the space shuttle program ended in 2011, American Astronauts have been hitching rides on Russian Spacecrafts.