PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Space-X is on a mission to put Americans back into space with an American-made space capsule. At 2:49 a.m. this morning, a Falcon 9 Rocket lifted off from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The rocket had a dragon capsule with a life-sized test dummy, which is supposed to arrive at the International Space Station on Sunday.

If this works, two humans will go in space later this year.

Since the space shuttle program ended in 2011, American Astronauts have been hitching rides on Russian Spacecrafts.

